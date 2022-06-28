Now, U.P. govt primary students to get additional ₹100 to buy stationery
With a view to helping government schoolchildren buy stationery, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to add additional ₹100 to one-time annual amount of ₹1100 that it transfers to the bank accounts of parents of primary schools’ students through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks, a sweater and now pencils, copies and erasers too.
Sixty percent of the amount will be given by central and 40% by the state governments, said director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand. Over 1.8 crore students studying in state government run primary, upper primary schools will benefit from this move. Now the government will transfer ₹1,200 instead of ₹1,100.
The basic education department has sent a proposal to the government in this regard. From the additional amount, students will have to buy four copies, two pencils, two pens, two erasers and two sharpeners. Free text and exercise books are given under “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan” (education for all).
Till now, only text and work books were given to the students free of cost. Copies were needed in classes. So far, parents had to spend their own money for buying copies and pencils. In some places, teachers used to provide stationery through their personal efforts.
So far, the government was paying ₹600 for two sets of uniforms, ₹175 for a schoolbag, ₹125 for shoes and socks and ₹200 for a sweater. Out of the total ₹1100, ₹600 is given from the budget of the central government while the rest ₹500 is given by the state government.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
