NSS UP teams up with Lung Care Foundation against air pollution

Lucknow The UP Chapter of National Service Scheme (NSS), in collaboration with the Lung Care Foundation, under its initiative SHAPE UP, launched a first of a kind virtual training programme for teachers on air pollution and climate change, on Saturday.

More than 700 teachers from different cities across the state have registered for this programme. The idea is to create a youth brigade called Air pollution and Climate action Task force (ACT) to protect human health in this time of impending climate crisis.

Founder trustee, Lung Care Foundation, Rajiv Khurana said, “ACT is an initiative by the Lung Care Foundation, India, that should inspire youngsters around the world. Our immediate mission is to create a taskforce of 100 million youths to adopt every day practices for a positive impact on clean air and climate action. We believe the youth shall change the world to a healthy living space.”

Patron, Lung Care Foundation, AP Maheshwari, who is leading the SHAPE UP initiative, spoke to the teachers highlighting “role of each member to adopt carbon free life style and then become a role model to spread it around in wider and even wider circles”.

“Teachers in colleges can provide research-based policy suggestion to our public representatives in municipal corporations, assembly and parliament towards mitigating air pollution,“ he said.

OSD NSS, Anshumali Sharma, who is leading the ACT programme in UP, said, “It is a proud privilege for NSS to undertake this mission and adopt minimalist life in tune with what Mahatma Gandhi too hinted. It will definitely reduce carbon foot prints”

Educationist and mentor, Charu Rawat spoke about her experience of working with the youths and said that “teachers are the torch-bearers and can communicate well to adopt small steps for change towards improving the environment. “

Founder trustee, Lung Care Foundation and chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram, Dr Arvind Kumar spoke about the health hazards of air pollution.

He said, “There are many global research studies that show the lasting health impacts of air pollution on health of the people. The recent study released by Lung Care Foundation is an eye-opener. It has shown an unacceptably high prevalence of respiratory and allergic symptoms, spirometry-defined asthma, and obesity in Delhi children.”