  • By 2022, the company has set up a target to provide its services to the entire country.
Obey launches cab services in Lucknow. Check details (Representational image)(Parveen Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:21 PM IST
PTI | By hindustantimes.com

Obey Cabs on Saturday announced the launch of its services in the state capital. The company in a statement said that it has 35,000 cabs service to people in around eight cities. By 2022, the company has set up a target to provide its services to the entire country. 

"The brand has already established its roots in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Jorhat, Bulandshahr, Bilaspur, Korba, and Dhubri. Today we launched it in the City of Nawabs. Obey Cabs is also gearing up to launch its services in five cities of Gujarat in November, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara," the company's founder Sanjay Kumar said. 

Kumar said that the company was founded with the vision to provide taxi drivers better financial and income opportunities while minimizing surcharges for customers. 

Obey Cabs has quickly gained its position as India's second-largest taxi aggregator company under the start-up India scheme, he said.

