OPD timings changed in Lko, emergencies strengthened for Holi

Over the two days of Holi, March 13 and 14, outpatient departments at government hospitals and medical institutes will not run as usual. Emergency departments, however, will be operational 24x7.

At Balrampur Hospital, the OPD shut at noon on Thursday, and will remain shut on Friday, said Dr Sanjay Teotia, director of the hospital. At the King George’s Medical University, the OPDs of all departments will be fully operational on Thursday, but will observe a holiday on Friday, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU. The same is the case with the Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, said Dr Rajesh Srivastava, CMS.

Similarly, at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital too, the chief medical superintendent, Dr Rajeev Dixit, said that the OPD will be fully operational till the usual time 2PM on Thursday, but will be shut on Friday.

“However, we will be strengthening our emergency department for those days, with extra staff of orthopaedic surgeons, eye specialists, skin specialists, etc, keeping in mind the kinds of cases that come to the emergency ward during the festival,” said Dr Dixit. “Mostly we get cases of eye irritation because of powder colours, skin issues, or road accident cases due to drunken driving,” he added.

As for Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, the OPDs will be open full day on Thursday, closed on Friday, followed by the usual half day timings till 1PM on Saturday, said Nimisha, media cell in-charge. Emergency wards of all hospitals will be operational in full swing, with additional reinforcements to manage Holi-related accidents as well.