Open manhole swallows 8-yr-old boy in Lucknow

LUCKNOW An eight-year-old boy died on Tuesday after falling into an open manhole, a few hundred metres from his house near the Abdul Kalam Technical University in Sector 7 of Jankipuram area of the state capital. Officials said the rescue operation was challenging due to the size and depth of the manhole. (HT Photo)

The tragic incident took place around 1.30pm when the child, Shahrukh Khan, slipped into the manhole while walking towards a ‘bhandara’ in the area along with his two sisters. A few passersby heard the screams of the girls and alerted cops, said police.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

An FIR was registered at the Jankipuram police station against a private agency - Ms SK Singh Enterprises - tasked with sewer maintenance in the area and its supervisor, Ankit Kumar, under IPC Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence). The complaint was lodged by Manoj Kumar Shukla, executive engineer (zone 3) of LMC’s water works department.

“After getting the information around 3pm, the rescue team rushed to the spot and Shahrukh was taken to the King George’s Medical University, where he was declared dead. The boy was son of Saifuddin, a resident of Ashrayheen Colony in Jankipuram, but originally from Akbarpur village in Sitapur,” said JK Dubey, ADCP (north).

“Shahrukh was brought to the hospital by cops and his condition was checked after which he was declared dead. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination,” read a statement by the KGMU.

The SDRF, along with the fire department, Lucknow Municipal corporation and local police, conducted the rescue operation and retrieved the body.

“Fire department’s Bakshi Ka Talab unit received information about the incident around 2:53pm, after which a vehicle with rescue equipment was sent to the spot. The personnel started searching for the child inside the sewer line,” said the fire department in a statement. The body was fished out around 5pm.

MANHOLE 2O FT DEEP, RESCUE OP DIFFICULT

Officials said the rescue operation was challenging due to the size and depth of the manhole. Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer (Lucknow) said the manhole’s depth was about 20 feet while its lid was 15-20 inches in size making it difficult for rescuers to enter.

“Fireman Shailendra Tiwari tried to enter the manhole using a ladder, but its length wasn’t enough to reach out to the child due to the depth. However, later when the SDRF team joined, a rescuer was sent inside with a rope to fetch the boy,” said fire station officer Prashant Kumar.

A cheque of ₹5 lakh was handed over to the boy’s family as compensation by Jal Sansthan authorities.