Oppn parties resisting SIR as they fear losing support of illegal migrants: Pathak

AGRA Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a constitutional exercise by the Election Commission of India (ECI) intended to ensure transparency, while claiming that the opposition parties are resisting it because they fear losing support from illegal migrants. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed by party leaders in Mainpuri on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He was on a visit to Firozabad and Mainpuri in Agra division, where he met party workers and reviewed the SIR process.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had held similar meetings in Agra and Aligarh recently and asked party workers to cooperate with booth level officers (BLO) in finding people missing in the voter list and marking out those not eligible for the list.

“The aim of SIR is to add transparency and fairness to the democratic process on which the nation runs. It should be welcomed by all. With the voter list getting refined, those winning with support of infiltrators and illegal migrants are in panic and are thus opposing it,” he added.

“Youths who are first-time voters need to have their names added to the list and BJP workers should cooperate with BLOs in making the list transparent,” said Pathak. The Deputy CM said that the names of infiltrators will be deleted from the voter list.

“BJP workers are assisting masses in filling forms for SIR and helping BLOs in their task. We are committed to weeding out fake voters and ensure action against them,” he emphasised.

“Elections in Bihar were held after SIR and the BJP won by a handsome margin...NDA rule continues in Bihar. The Samajwadi Party and Congress know that they lose whenever fair elections take place,” opined Pathak.

“If Congress and SP leaders leave Muslim appeasement, they will not be able to win even a corporator level election. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unaware about Indian politics and nothing remains with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav,” he added.

“Masses are happy with public welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in UP. Uttar Pradesh is growing fast under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath and is on way to become the top state of the nation. With SIR, elections in UP will be fair and the opposition will lose yet again,” said Pathak.