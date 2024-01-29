 Our commitment to academic excellence is unwavering: LU VC on submitting data to NIRF - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Our commitment to academic excellence is unwavering: LU VC on submitting data to NIRF

Our commitment to academic excellence is unwavering: LU VC on submitting data to NIRF

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 29, 2024 06:46 AM IST

NIRF, an initiative by the ministry of education, Government of India, plays a pivotal role in evaluating and ranking higher education institutions across the country.

The University of Lucknow (LU) has once again submitted data to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that reflects its commitment towards academic excellence, research prowess, and overall institutional performance, informed Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of the University of Lucknow.

In 2023, Lucknow University jumped to 115th spot against last year’s 195th: a jump of 80 ranks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings in 2023. (HT FILE )
In 2023, Lucknow University jumped to 115th spot against last year’s 195th: a jump of 80 ranks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings in 2023. (HT FILE )

NIRF, an initiative by the ministry of education, Government of India, plays a pivotal role in evaluating and ranking higher education institutions across the country.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The comprehensive data submitted to NIRF encompasses various parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. This detailed submission provides a holistic view of the university’s multifaceted contributions to the academic landscape and society at large, he said.

Prof Rai expressed enthusiasm about the university’s participation in NIRF, “Our commitment to academic and research excellence has always been unwavering. The NIRF submission is an opportunity for us to showcase our achievements, innovations, and the transformative impact we have had on our students and the community. It is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and research. We hope that addition of highly qualified faculty over the last couple of years will increase our faculty-student ratio. Our new faculty have also been getting research projects and publishing impactful research which should improve our research as well as teaching and learning indices.”

In 2023, Lucknow University jumped to 115th spot against last year’s 195th: a jump of 80 ranks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings in 2023. The achievement of an A++ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) contributed majorly to the increase in NIRF ranking, an official said.

“The university’s consistent efforts to foster a culture of innovation, research, and inclusivity are expected to be reflected positively in the NIRF rankings,” said Durgesh Srivastav, the university’s spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On