Our commitment to academic excellence is unwavering: LU VC on submitting data to NIRF

The University of Lucknow (LU) has once again submitted data to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that reflects its commitment towards academic excellence, research prowess, and overall institutional performance, informed Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of the University of Lucknow. In 2023, Lucknow University jumped to 115th spot against last year’s 195th: a jump of 80 ranks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings in 2023. (HT FILE )

NIRF, an initiative by the ministry of education, Government of India, plays a pivotal role in evaluating and ranking higher education institutions across the country.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The comprehensive data submitted to NIRF encompasses various parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. This detailed submission provides a holistic view of the university’s multifaceted contributions to the academic landscape and society at large, he said.

Prof Rai expressed enthusiasm about the university’s participation in NIRF, “Our commitment to academic and research excellence has always been unwavering. The NIRF submission is an opportunity for us to showcase our achievements, innovations, and the transformative impact we have had on our students and the community. It is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and research. We hope that addition of highly qualified faculty over the last couple of years will increase our faculty-student ratio. Our new faculty have also been getting research projects and publishing impactful research which should improve our research as well as teaching and learning indices.”

In 2023, Lucknow University jumped to 115th spot against last year’s 195th: a jump of 80 ranks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings in 2023. The achievement of an A++ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) contributed majorly to the increase in NIRF ranking, an official said.

“The university’s consistent efforts to foster a culture of innovation, research, and inclusivity are expected to be reflected positively in the NIRF rankings,” said Durgesh Srivastav, the university’s spokesperson.