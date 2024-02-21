 Outer ring road launch in March: Defence Minister - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Outer ring road launch in March: Defence Minister

Outer ring road launch in March: Defence Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 21, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inspects Lucknow outer ring road, set to open in March. Sections completed, works ongoing, addressing traffic congestions.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the 104-kilometer Lucknow outer ring road would be inaugurated in March. On Tuesday, he inspected the ongoing works of the quadruple carriageway. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, city mayor Sushma Kharakwal, and MLCs Mahendra Singh and Mukesh Sharma accompanied him.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inspects Outer Ring Road works in Lucknow on Tuesday (Mushtaq Ali)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh inspects Outer Ring Road works in Lucknow on Tuesday (Mushtaq Ali)

Addressing the media, Singh mentioned that when he began representing Lucknow in 2014, he decided to address severe traffic congestions in the city and, thus, the eight-lane project was proposed. “By the end of February, the construction of this ring road will be completed. The road will open for public in March.”



The construction of the outer ring road is being done in five sections. The section from Sultanpur to Behta was completed at 1,062 crore; the one from Behta to Sitapur Road, which spans over covering 32 km and was taken up at 981 crore, was 96% complete, officias said. The ongoing works on the Kakori Railway Overbridge, the Sitapur Road Flyover approach, and the Lucknow-Agra Expressway flyover approach were all expected to be completed by the end of February, an official note read.

Among the completed sections are 14.618-kilometer stretch from Sitapur Road to Kursi Road, which costed 292 crore, and the 14.707-kilometer stretch from Kursi Road to Ayodhya Road, which costed 388 crore. The construction of the stretch from Ayodhya Road to Sultanpur Road, covering 11.362 kilometers, was undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department.

Regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Lucknow, the defence minister said, “We welcome him...”

On INDIA opposition coalition, he said, “The coalition has disintegrated, and the public is disappointed with it.”

He also expressed confidence that under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership in the state, the BJP would win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

