Pahalgam attack: Ajay Rai flays Centre over ‘delay’ in action

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 05, 2025 07:02 AM IST

UP Congress chief also said the entire opposition is supporting the government for taking action against the terrorists

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Sunday took a dig at the Centre’s ‘big talk and no action’ against perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack saying that they purchased Rafale fighter jets but those were lying in hangars as he asked when the government will take action against the terrorists.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was addressing a press conference in Varanasi.
Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, he displayed a toy plane with Rafale written on it and with lemon-chillies hanging on it.

“Our people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack... After the attack, the Centre made tall claims that it will crush the terrorists.... I demand that Rafale be used to attack the terrorists,” he said.

Rai said the entire opposition is supporting the government for taking action against the terrorists. He asked why there is delay in taking action against the terrorists.

