Pakistan-linked terror case: Dubai-based suspect posts video defence as UP ATS probe widens

An absconding suspect in a Pakistan-linked terror case is using social media to protest his innocence, but his videos have become central to the investigation. Aqib Khan from Meerut has uploaded three clips from Dubai in the past five days, even as the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) examine whether he acted as a conduit between arrested operatives and an ISI handler. Representational image (Sourced)

In the past five days, Aqib, a social media figure with over 40,000 followers on Instagram, has uploaded three videos across multiple accounts. Investigators are examining this as an apparent attempt to publicly distance himself from the case while agencies continue to track his alleged links with the arrested suspects.

In one of the videos, Aqib is heard saying, “This is our country. We will never betray it,” while urging authorities not to brand him a terrorist and to act only against those found guilty.

Sources said Aqib is believed to be in Dubai and remains absconding. His repeated online appearances have now become a key part of the investigation, with the ATS examining the timing, content and possible intent behind the posts.

The UP ATS officials are also scanning his digital footprint, including his social media activity and alleged communication trail, to ascertain whether he had any operational or logistical role in the suspected conspiracy to spread panic in Lucknow and other cities at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers.

Notably, Saqib, arrested from the state capital on Friday along with three others, is accused of allegedly attempting to blow up a railway signal box. During interrogation, they allegedly revealed they had contacted the handler through Aqib.

Investigators have also flagged a November video in which Aqib was allegedly seen holding what appeared to be a hand grenade and an AK-47 rifle. Despite the video going viral at the time, Bijnor police had given him a clean chit. Following the ATS findings, two police personnel later faced action for allegedly giving a clean chit in the weapons-related matter.