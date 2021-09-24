Pandemic effect: More than 80% dip in UP’s tourist footfall last year

LUCKNOW The tourism sector was among the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and footfall of both domestic and foreign tourists in Uttar Pradesh went down by more than 80% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Footfall of domestic tourists went down by 83.92% and foreign tourists by 81.22% in 2020, according to the state government.

A total of 8,61,22,293 domestic and 8,90,932 foreign tourists visited UP in 2020. While in 2019, footfall of domestic and foreign tourists was 53,58,55,162 and 47,45,181, respectively, according to figures released by the state government.

This headcount of tourists in 2019 also included 23,94,70,000 domestic and 10,30,000 foreign tourists who visited Kumbh in Prayagraj.

According to experts, UP’s tourism industry will gradually recover as the pandemic situation normalises.

Till May this year, 1,81,13,395 domestic and 3,398 foreign tourists had arrived in Uttar Pradesh.