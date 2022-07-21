Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Passenger bringing high quality airguns from Dubai held at Lucknow airport
Passenger bringing high quality airguns from Dubai held at Lucknow airport

The passenger has been arrested and handed over to the police for further investigations, officials said.
Passenger bringing high quality airguns from Dubai held at Lucknow airport (File)
Passenger bringing high quality airguns from Dubai held at Lucknow airport (File)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Twenty high quality airguns were seized from a passenger soon after he arrived at the Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport from Dubai via flight IX-194 on Tuesday.

The passenger has been arrested and handed over to the police for further investigations, officials said.

The accused, intercepted by Customs at the Lucknow airport on the basis of intelligence inputs, had allegedly hidden airguns in his bag along with telescopic sights and arms accessories worth 20, 54, 000, officials said.

The accused was attempting to cross through the green channel without any declaration to the Customs and when intercepted, he couldn’t provide documents in support of the items he was carrying, airport authorities said.

“His luggage had 10 airguns, telescopic sights mountable on arms and other accessories,” airport officials said.

The consignment has been seized under contravention of Customs Act, 1962 read with Baggage Rules, 2016, Foreign Trade (D&R) Act 1992 and Arms Rules, officials said.

Airport authorities said, of late, smuggling airguns is becoming quite common. On July 14, the Customs department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport had arrested a couple for smuggling 45 air guns worth 22 lakh. The accused couple had later confessed their involvement in smuggling airguns, officials said.

