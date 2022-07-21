Passenger bringing high quality airguns from Dubai held at Lucknow airport
Twenty high quality airguns were seized from a passenger soon after he arrived at the Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport from Dubai via flight IX-194 on Tuesday.
The passenger has been arrested and handed over to the police for further investigations, officials said.
The accused, intercepted by Customs at the Lucknow airport on the basis of intelligence inputs, had allegedly hidden airguns in his bag along with telescopic sights and arms accessories worth ₹20, 54, 000, officials said.
The accused was attempting to cross through the green channel without any declaration to the Customs and when intercepted, he couldn’t provide documents in support of the items he was carrying, airport authorities said.
“His luggage had 10 airguns, telescopic sights mountable on arms and other accessories,” airport officials said.
The consignment has been seized under contravention of Customs Act, 1962 read with Baggage Rules, 2016, Foreign Trade (D&R) Act 1992 and Arms Rules, officials said.
Airport authorities said, of late, smuggling airguns is becoming quite common. On July 14, the Customs department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport had arrested a couple for smuggling 45 air guns worth ₹22 lakh. The accused couple had later confessed their involvement in smuggling airguns, officials said.
-
Don’t allow boatmen to overload passengers: CP
Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday instructed the sub-inspectors to ensure that no boatman carries more passengers on his boat than its seating capacity. Ganesh was holding a meeting with the station outpost in-charges. Ganesh said that a drive should be launched to ensure arrest of the vehicle lifters. A sub-Inspector should always be present at the police outpost to address problems of public as per rules, he said.
-
Copy of HC’s expedite order filed in Mathura court
This order was passed by the Allahabad high court on Monday while disposing of the writ petition no. 5268/2022 filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman through one of the petitioner Shailendra Singh and three others, seeking early disposal of applications filed in the court of civil judge (Mathura) in case no. 151 of 2021. Informed the petitioner, Shailendra Singh.
-
Railway police arrests No.8 on their most wanted list
The Government Railway Police crime branch arrested Sunita Shelar, a woman who was number eight on their list of most wanted robbers in the city on Tuesday. On searching the woman's house, they found six gold chains collectively valued at ₹7 lakh hidden inside her cupboard and rice storage jar. Police officers said that in the last one month, they have received several robbery complaints in which a similar modus operandi had been employed.
-
Powai Lake home to at least 18 crocodiles: BMC’s first ever census
The first ever census of crocodiles in Powai Lake has revealed that there are “at least 18” Indian marsh crocodiles, or muggers (Crocodylus palustris) currently living in the water body. Crocodile populations in Powai Lake are allegedly in decline.
-
Two arrested for raping woman in Prayagraj
The Kareli police arrested two persons for raping a woman, on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to barge into the woman's house and used to rape her in the presence of her mother. Two teachers in the locality approached the district magistrate after local police took no action on their complaint. A middle aged woman, a resident of a colony in Kareli area, lived with her daughter, aged around 23 years.
