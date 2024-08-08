Passport cancellation of former U.P. minister Yaqoob’s son sought

Three days after former U.P. minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi’s son Firoz alias Bhura was taken into custody while allegedly attempting to abscond from the country to Dubai, Meerut police on Wednesday sent a recommendation to the passport department to cancel his passport. A case of illegal packaging-processing of meat was lodged against Firoz and his family members in 2022. (For Representation)

Firoz was taken into custody from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday (August 4). Firoz, who was earlier arrested along with his father and other family members in connection with packaging and supplying substandard meat from his family’s sealed factory, is currently on bail. A look out notice was also issued against him so that he could not leave the country.

Violating the rules of the look out notice, he was trying to leave for Dubai when immigration authorities informed Meerut police of it. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said a police team brought him to Meerut and inquired about the matter. He said the chargesheet has been filed in the case in which Firoz is also and accused and it’s now in the court for hearing.

“The look out notice against him still exists, therefore airport authorities informed the police,” the SSP said, adding that the court has been informed of the incident. Tada clarified that “he (Firoz) can leave the country only after seeking directions from the court if the look out notice exists against him”.

Meanwhile, the SSP also has directed SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh to put up a report after investigation as to how Firoz got his passport renewed under such condition without informing the court and other authorities.

“I have asked the officials to investigate the matter,” the SSP said and shared that he has sent recommendation to the passport department to cancel Firoz’s passport.

The case

A case of illegal packaging-processing of meat was detected in Al-Faheem Meatex Private Limited in Alipur, Kharkhoda of the district on March 31, 2022. Meat worth about ₹5 crore was recovered from the spot. In this case, a report was registered against 17 people, including former minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi, his sons Imran and Firoz and wife.

The police had issued a look out notice in anticipation of the accused fleeing abroad. On November 28, 2022, Firoz alias Bhura was arrested from Ghaziabad. After 96 days, the court had granted him a conditional bail that he would not leave the country until the trial was over.