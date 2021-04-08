People struggling to cremate the dead but UP CM busy campaigning in Bengal: AAP MP

Aam Admi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath and said when people of the state were queuing up in front of crematoriums for cremation of Covid positive bodies the UP chief minister was busy with his poll campaign in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital he said, “People are given token and have to wait for up to 24 hours to get their dear ones cremated. Hospitals are facing shortage of vaccines and are struggling to treat patients due to poor infrastructure but the chief minister is busy touring Bengal.”

He said the chief minister should decide about his priorities.

“Does he want to focus on Covid care in state or in West Bengal,” he said.

The RS MP said during the last ten days number of Covid cases and deaths have gone up in Uttar Pradesh, hospitals were struggling to admit patients, even the doctors of KGMU, PGI were getting infected but the state government seemed to have no plans to control it.

Singh said he will write to World health Organisation (WHO) to highlight the situation of pandemic in the state and added that UP must learn from Delhi how to control Covid.