close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / People’s confidence in Modi only increasing: MoS

People’s confidence in Modi only increasing: MoS

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Dec 04, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Minister of State (Independent) Ravindra Jaiswal encouraged them and said people had accepted prime minister Narendra Modi’s development model.

BJP workers in the Kashi region on Sunday celebrated the party’s victory in assembly elections in three states with sweets and crackers, at the party office in Gulab Bagh here. Minister of State (Independent) Ravindra Jaiswal encouraged them and said people had accepted prime minister Narendra Modi’s development model.

Party workers celebrate the BJP’s victory in assembly elections at three states, in Varanasi on Sunday (Sourced)
Party workers celebrate the BJP’s victory in assembly elections at three states, in Varanasi on Sunday (Sourced)

“This assembly elections in five states were the semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and people have praised the public welfare policies of Modiji,” he noted. Jaiswal said the BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan was the result of people’s increasing confidence in Modi. HTC

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out