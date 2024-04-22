Percentage of girls passing UP Board Class 10 exams on steady rise

Girls in Uttar Pradesh are taking full advantage of the academic opportunities available to them as UP Board statistics reveal a continuous increase in the pass percentage of girl students in high school (Class 10) exams over the past five years. Students celebrating their U.P. Board results in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

Records show that the success graph of girl students in the high school examination has seen an increase of more than 9% in the past five years. Apart from the results of 2021 being declared without examination due to Covid outbreak, the data released by the UP Board presents a promising future for Uttar Pradesh girls.

Out of 29,47,335 students who registered in the high school examination of 2024, 24,62,026 (89.55%) passed. Among successful candidates, 12,23,604 (93.40%) are girls and 12,38,422 (86.05% ) are boys. This year, special thing is that the pass percentage of girl students was the highest in the 101-year-old history of the board. In 2023, 93.34% girl students had passed. The pass percentage of girl students in the 2019 board exams was 83.98%, which was 9.42% more than that of 2024.

As for Intermediate examinations, records show that except in 2022, such a large number of girl students as in 2024 have never been successful. Out of 25,78,007 students who had registered in 2024, 20,26,067 (82.60%) have passed. Of them, 9,82,778 (88.42%) are girls and 10,43,289 (77.78 %) are boys.

Academicians view the increase in the percentage of girl students in high school as an encouraging trend. Professor Yogeshwar Tewari, senior faculty member of Allahabad University’s medieval and modern history department, says, “The rising success of the high school girl students is important as most students from rural and backward areas of the state study in U.P. Board schools.”

“Due to security issues, lack of awareness and other factors, people in rural areas did not show much interest in girls’ education in the past. However, changes in recent years and constant efforts by the state government to increase female enrolments and ensure that they do not drop out after class 8 have resulted in this changing trend,” he adds. Former UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava says there has been awareness in the society about girls’ education which is a very good thing for future.