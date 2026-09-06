Pharma trader found murdered in Kanpur flat, 2 detained

A 63-year-old wholesale medicine trader was allegedly murdered inside his flat at a residential apartment complex in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, with police suspecting an attack with a sharp-edged weapon. Two persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder. 63-year-old Vineet Minocha found in pool of blood at Kalyanpur apartment; throat slit, multiple stab wounds; police scan CCTV footage and entry register (Sourced)

The body of Vineet Minocha, a resident of C-104 on the first floor of Ratan Orbit Apartment in Indira Nagar, was found in a pool of blood around 3 am on Sunday after his son, daughter-in-law and six-year-old grandson returned from a party. Police said his throat had been slit and he had multiple injuries. Blood was found scattered inside the room, including on the bedsheet, police said.

The murder is suspected to have taken place between 10:30 pm on Saturday and 3 am on Sunday. According to police, when the family returned, they found the main door open and Minocha’s body inside.

Kalyanpur police reached the spot and called a forensic science laboratory team, which examined the scene and collected evidence.

Minocha was a wholesale medicine distributor and ran Pharma Traders on Birhana Road with his son Subrat. His wife Punita, a marriage counsellor, had gone to Ghaziabad about a week ago. Their daughter Subhani and son-in-law, both engineers, live in Gurugram.

Police are examining CCTV footage and have seized the apartment’s digital video recorder (DVR) and entry register to establish movements around the time of the murder. Footage showed two persons entering the flat, following which two suspects were detained for questioning.

Relatives said the family was not aware of any personal enmity. Police are also examining whether Minocha knew the assailants and opened the door for someone familiar. Neighbours said they heard nothing unusual. Investigators found signs of a struggle, while other belongings appeared undisturbed.

Additional DCP (West) Rajesh Kumar Pandey said legal proceedings were being initiated on the family’s complaint.

ACP Kalyanpur Dilip Singh said a case was registered on Subrat’s complaint and the involvement of the two detained persons was being verified. Police are investigating the motive and identity of the assailants.