PhD scholar at IIT-K jumps to death from hostel building: Cops

KANPUR A 27-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a campus hostel building on Tuesday noon, said police. The student, a researcher in the department of earth sciences who hailed from Rajasthan’s Churu district, was reportedly battling severe clinical anxiety and undergoing medical treatment. (Pic for representation)

The student, a researcher in the department of earth sciences who hailed from Rajasthan’s Churu district, was reportedly battling severe clinical anxiety and undergoing medical treatment. This tragedy marked the fifth suicide at the premier institute in the last 12 months and the ninth such case in the past two years.

The scholar lived on the campus with his wife and their two-year-old daughter. According to sources, the incident occurred during the afternoon when he suddenly leaped from the rooftop of the hostel. His wife raised an alarm and alerted the institute administration. He was rushed to a private hospital in the Gurudev area in a critical state, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, said officials.

“Preliminary findings suggest the student was struggling with anxiety-related issues and was receiving professional medical care for the condition. No suicide note has been found so far,” said SM Qasim Abidi, DCP (west).

“We are recording statements, and if any formal complaint is received, we will investigate the matter further based on those allegations,” he added.

Family members indicated that the deceased’s struggle with anxiety had been a long-standing battle, leading to visible exhaustion and tension in the weeks leading up to the incident.

The local police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and initiated a probe into the circumstances.

“With profound grief, IIT-K mourns the tragic and untimely demise of the PhD scholar in the department of earth sciences. He joined the institute in July 2023. The institute condoles his demise and prays for strength to the bereaved family,” the institute stated in a release.