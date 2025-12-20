Piglet buried alive in Sitapur, FIR filed after video goes viral

An FIR has been registered following the alleged ritualistic sacrifice of a piglet, which was reportedly buried alive in Sitapur’s Godiyana area on November 23, police officials confirmed on Friday. Police said the accused have not yet been identified and that an investigation has been initiated. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The case was lodged at Kotwali police station of the district after the video, allegedly showing two men burying the piglet alive, went viral.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the afternoon of November 23. However, the case was registered nearly three weeks later, on December 16, after the video of the act surfaced online and animal rights activist Vikendra Sharma of Badaun took up the matter with district authorities.

Officials said the animal activist coordinated with senior district authorities, including superintendent of police Ankur Aggarwal and district magistrate Dr Rajaganapathy R, following which directions were issued to register the case.

The FIR has been filed under section 325 (maiming or killing of any animal as a cognisable offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to five years, or fine, or both) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and section 11(1) (acts causing unnecessary pain or suffering to animals) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

