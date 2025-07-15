Places of worship, not traffic signals, hot spots for beggars in Lucknow: Survey

LUCKNOW Contrary to perception, only a small percentage of beggars (2%) relies on traffic signals for their income. Temples and mosques are the primary locations where they receive alms, along with food and clothes, reveals a social organization’s survey. According to the report, 2,411 people were found to be engaged in begging at 101 locations in eight zones of Lucknow. (File Photo)

As many as 30% of the beggars target temples and mosques while a mere 2% use traffic signals, 1% use bus stops and 23% use all three places for seeking alms. Three per cent use both traffic signals and bus stops, 15% use traffic signals and temples/mosques, 25% use both bus stops and temples/mosques and around 3% do not have any fixed place for begging. They largely get cash in alms but also get ready-to-eat items, fruits, sweets, clothes, etc, on different occasions, as per the report by social organisation ‘Badlav’ that was handed over to minister of state for social welfare Asim Arun on Sunday.

“Religious places are hot spots for beggars as people go there with a sense of devotion and donation in the name of God...that is why it becomes easier for beggars to get alms. We will raise the issue with the district administration and request them for anti-beggary drives outside religious places as well,” said Sharad Patel, director of ‘Badlav’.

The minister wrote on his X account: “Yogiji is emphasizing on Zero Poverty Campaign and NGOs can be of great help in this. Today, I attended the presentation programme of the survey report (2024-25) based on ‘Status of people involved in begging in Lucknow: Neglect and Inclusion’ by NGO Badlaav in Lucknow. Such grassroots level surveys reveal the ground reality and help the government in policy making.”

The objective of the study was to ascertain the number of people engaged in begging and understand the socio-economic status of these people.

According to the report, 2,411 people were found to be engaged in begging at 101 locations in eight zones of Lucknow. As many as 97% of people engaged in begging are from 44 districts of UP, out of which the majority are from Lucknow and four neighbouring districts, including Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao.

The report also suggests that 3% among these people are widows, 3% are physically challenged and 11% senior citizens. Among the identified three categories of vulnerable people, 13% are receiving widow pensions, 40% are receiving disability pensions and 5% are receiving old-age pensions.

As per the survey findings, one or more family members of 64% are engaged in the act of begging, whereas 36% are the only people who are in the act of begging in their family. All members of 22% of people, mothers of 41% of people and both parents of 20% of people are engaged in the act of begging.

Shelter is a big issue for people engaged in begging, where around 38% of people have to spend their nights on the footway, 52% have small huts, 2% have kuccha houses, 5% live in pucca houses, 3% reside in rental spaces, suggests the report.

District social welfare officer (Lucknow) Anjani Singh said the department will take note of the findings of the report and strategise accordingly. “We are yet to receive a detailed report about the findings. Once we study the report, we will ensure that people involved in begging get benefits of government schemes and are brought into the mainstream of society. We will also ensure that kids engaged in begging get enrolled in schools,” emphasised.

The survey report also revealed that the income of people engaged in begging is largely dependent on festivals and weather, where during extreme summer, winter and rainy seasons, they have to struggle to meet their daily needs. The daily income of 18% of these is below ₹50 per day, 32% is between ₹51 to ₹100 per day, 35% is between ₹101 and ₹200, 12% is between ₹201 and ₹300, whereas 2% of people earn more than ₹301 per day, claims the report.

Around 33% of these people do not have any identity proof, 64% have an Aadhaar card, 30% have a ration card, 3% have a driving licence as well, and 1% have all three documents. At the same time, among people having ration cards, 80% are receiving rations for their families, it added.

The majority (75%) of people do not have a bank account, which makes them vulnerable, as they cannot even save their earned income in a bank, which may provide safety during a crisis, suggested the report.

District Magistrate Vishak G said a drive will be conducted outside religious places, not just to curb beggary, but also to provide support and rehabilitation to destitute people and those who don’t have any support system. “Organised child beggary is mainly done at intersections and busy streets, while at religious places there are many old people also who don’t have any support system and are rescued by social organisations,” he said.

“Earlier in the anti-beggary drive, we covered intersections primarily because we found child beggars there. In the second phase, we will cover other places including religious sites with the help of social organisations. More than 100 people were rescued in the past from such sites with the help of social organisation ‘Apna Ghar Ashram’. We will be calling them again and places of worship, along with hospitals, will be covered. People who need help genuinely, will be rehabilitated. Also, kids involved in begging will be enrolled in schools,” added the DM.