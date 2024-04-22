Plastic predicament needs multi-pronged approach,says environmentalist

Lucknow Plastic pollution had emerged as one of the most pressing environmental issues in the state capital, with tonnes of such waste accumulating in landfills, river, lakes, and other ecosystems, said environmentalist Venkatesh Dutta on Sunday. Experts have outlined several strategies to combat plastic pollution and its harmful effects on wildlife, aquatic life and environment. (Pic for representation)

To note, the world celebrates Earth Day on Monday, with the theme ‘Planet Versus Plastics.’

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Talking about the inescapable plastic pollution in the state capital, Dutta said addressing this issue required a multi-pronged approach, combining policy, innovation, and community action

“Experts have outlined several strategies to combat plastic pollution and its harmful effects on wildlife, aquatic life and environment,” he said.

Venkatesh Dutta said, “ Plastic has become an integral part of daily life, with applications ranging from packaging and household products to industrial uses. In India, plastic consumption increased from 61,000 tonnes in 1996 to 178 lakh tonnes by 2017, a staggering 193% increase over a decade. With such a vast quantity of plastic, effective management and disposal are critical to reducing environmental impact.”

To address the growing problem of plastic waste, experts recommended a combination of reducing, reusing, recycling, repurposing and re-innovating.

A per the greens, raising awareness about the consequences of plastic pollution is essential. Educational campaigns help individuals understand the environmental impact of plastic waste and encourage more sustainable choices.

Implementing ban on single-use plastics, such as bags, straws and utensils, is an effective way to reduce plastic consumption. Many countries and cities have already enacted such bans, leading to a significant reduction in plastic waste.

Dutta said, “ Strengthening recycling systems ensures plastic waste is properly collected and recycled.”

Environmentalist Anuradha Gupta said, “ The government should encourage companies to design packaging with less plastic and easier recyclability can significantly reduce waste.”

She said, “ Community clean-up initiatives and large-scale waste collection technologies can remove plastic from oceans and rivers.”

Experts also said the governments should play a crucial role in addressing plastic pollution by implementing strict regulations and providing incentives for eco-friendly practices.

Corporates must adopt sustainable practices and reduce single-use plastics in their operations. Investing in research and developing new technologies, like plastic-eating enzymes, can help break down or repurpose existing plastic waste, according to environmentalists.