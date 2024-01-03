PM Modi sends letter, gifts to Ayodhya’s Meera Majhi
During his recent visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi had tea at the residence of Majhi, the 10th cr Ujjwala scheme beneficiary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent a letter and gifts to Meera Majhi, the Ayodhya-based woman from riverine community who recently became the 10th crore beneficiary of Ujjwala scheme.
Modi had visited her house during his Ayodhya visit on December 30 (Saturday) during which he had also had tea at the Majhi household.
The gifts included a tea set, a drawing book with colours and more. Soon after the PM visit, officials had visited her place to give her the Ayushman card that provides for free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh.
In his letter, the PM wished Majhi and her family on New Year and recalled that he had tea with the family during his visit. “Your becoming the 10th crore beneficiary of Ujjwala scheme is not a mere ordinary figure for I see it as a continuation of efforts to see a dreams of crores of people fulfilled,” he said in his letter.