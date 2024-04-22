 PM to address poll rally in Aligarh today - Hindustan Times
PM to address poll rally in Aligarh today

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 22, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The PM is expected to reach Aligarh on Monday to campaign for the BJP candidate from the seat and sitting MP Satish Gautam, who’s gunning for a hattrick of wins.

Ahead of the second and third phases of Lok Sabha elections, the Braj region is set to witness a slew of political rallies and meetings, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A ‘bhoomi pujan’ event underway at Kothi Meena Bazar Ground in Agra ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s scheduled public meeting there on April 25. (Sourced)
The PM is expected to reach Aligarh on Monday to campaign for the BJP candidate from the seat and sitting MP Satish Gautam, who’s gunning for a hattrick of wins. Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Numaish Ground in the heart of the city in later half of the day.

On April 25, the PM is likely to address people in Agra. In view of his visit, a ‘bhoomi pujan’ event was carried out at Kothi Meena Bazar Ground, the venue for the PM’s meet in Agra.

Sitting MPs from Agra (reserved seat) Prof SP Singh Baghel and Fatehpur Sikri Raj Kumar Chahar attended the ‘bhoomi pujan’ on Sunday. Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to address a public meeting in Kirawali town of Agra district on Monday in support of the party’s candidate Raj Kumar Chahar. A ‘bhoomi pujan’ event underway at Kothi Meena Bazar Ground in Agra ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s scheduled public meeting there on April 25.

News / Cities / Lucknow / PM to address poll rally in Aligarh today
