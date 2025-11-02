PM to hoist flag atop Ayodhya’s Ram temple with push of button

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a 21-foot flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya using an automated system at a grand ceremony there on November 25. Along with the PM, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest on the occasion. With the help of the Indian Army, an automatic flag hoisting system has been installed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT file)

With the help of the Indian Army, an automatic flag hoisting system has been installed at the temple with high security standards for the ceremony. This system will be connected to a computerised control unit. The flag will be hoisted with the push of a button. Around 8,000 guests will be present on the temple premises during the event that will mark the completion of the temple’s construction.

The entire flag hoisting process will be shown live on a large monitor on the temple premises. The sound of Vedic mantras will fill the atmosphere with devotion as the flag reaches the 119-foot-high peak of the Ram temple. The flag’s cloth has also been finalised. The flag will bear the Suryavansh symbol.

The flag’s quality was determined after consultation with senior army officers. It is being made from special parachute fabric that will withstand sun, rain, and strong winds. It has been fabricated to reduce the effects of humidity and temperature.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has begun preparations for the event, including booking accommodations for guests and finalising the ceremony’s schedule. Every invite will have a unique QR code (quick response ) with the name of the guest and the seat number allotted to them.

According to Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust, a flag of saffron colour with symbols of the Sun, Om, and Kovidar tree, as described in the Valmiki Ramayana, inscribed on it will be hoisted atop the Ram temple.

The 22 feet long and 11 feet wide flag will be raised on a 42-foot pole atop the 161-foot spire of the temple, said Giri adding that the five-day ceremony will start on November 21 and conclude with flag hoisting on November 25.

“The flag-pole will be based on a 360 degree rotating chamber (based on ball bearings). This will ensure that the flag sustains high wind velocity running up to 60km/ hour and there is no damage to the flag,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust. Acharyas from Ayodhya and Kashi will perform the rituals.