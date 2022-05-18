PNG supply: GGL to serve notices to 400 Lucknow consumers with long pending dues
Green Gas Limited (GGL) has identified consumers who have not cleared their bills despite using piped natural gas (PNG) for more than a year. In some cases, dues have not been cleared for last five years, the GGL officers said.
The company has identified 400 such consumers in Ashiana, LDA colony, Gomtinagar, Indira Nagar, Aliganj and Jankipuram whose bills have reached ₹75000 to ₹1 lakh.
“Some of these customers have not cleared their dues for the last 5 years. Now, Green Gas will serve such consumers a notice. We will also organise a camp for them to clear their dues. If the dues aren’t settled still, the company will serve a final notice and then disconnect gas supply to their homes,” chief manager (sales), GGL, SP Gupta said.
“When the company gave connections to the residents, the company never thought that despite reminders, bills would remain unpaid for years. The company thought that the customers would deposit the bill which is much lesser than LPG,” Gupta said.
“At present, 33000 people are using PNG connections and out of them 400 is a small number. But, they must understand that PNG cannot be supplied for free. We understand that cooking gas is essential for residents and that’s why we don’t want to disconnect PNG connection,” he added.
Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram. It is expected to supply 40 million litres per day of treated water to about 1,800 industrial units through pipelines, sources said. Corporation officials said the TSTP in Indirapuram will be the third such facility across the country. The two other TSTP plants are located in Chennai and Surat.
At Jawaharlal Nehru Port, fishing commons being reclaimed without safeguards to protect livelihoods
Mumbai The ongoing reclamation over 110 hectares of intertidal land in Uran, opposite Mora Jetty in Nhava Sheva for expansion of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, are allegedly destroying fishing commons in the absence of safeguards to protect local livelihoods. The area in question is a low-lying expanse of mudflats, frequented by traditional fishers from Mora Gaon, Gavan Koliwada, Belpada Gaon, Uran Koliwada and Hanuman Koliwada among others.
World Hypertension Day: 9.5% police officials found hypertensive in Noida
On World Hypertension Day on Tuesday, a private hospital in Noida conducted health checkups for about 450 police officials and their families, which revealed that about 9.5% of the officials had hypertension while nearly 50% of them had higher than normal blood pressure. Doctors said that of the overall Indian population, about 70% people do not have any overt symptoms of hypertension. However, about 42% urban and 25% of the rural population suffer from hypertension.
Platform ticket price at Pune railway station temporarily hiked to ₹30
PUNE In a bid to avoid unwanted people at Pune railway station premises and platforms, during the ongoing summer vacations, the Pune railway division has decided to increase the platform ticket rate on a temporary basis from ₹10 to ₹30. This hike will be applicable between May 18 to 31.
Jilted man held for threatening woman, her family members in Noida
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for threatening a 20-year-old woman and her family with dire consequences, reportedly quoting a dialogue from the Sunny Deol starrer Jeet. A resident of Dankaur, aka Paris, Rajkumar, was in a relationship with the girl. But her family members were not approving of the match and fixed her wedding with a man of their liking. He has been remanded to jail custody after being produced in court.
