PNG supply: GGL to serve notices to 400 Lucknow consumers with long pending dues

Green Gas Limited (GGL) has identified consumers who have not cleared their bills despite using piped natural gas (PNG) for more than a year. In some cases, dues have not been cleared for last five years, the GGL officers said.

The company has identified 400 such consumers in Ashiana, LDA colony, Gomtinagar, Indira Nagar, Aliganj and Jankipuram whose bills have reached ₹75000 to ₹1 lakh.

“Some of these customers have not cleared their dues for the last 5 years. Now, Green Gas will serve such consumers a notice. We will also organise a camp for them to clear their dues. If the dues aren’t settled still, the company will serve a final notice and then disconnect gas supply to their homes,” chief manager (sales), GGL, SP Gupta said.

“When the company gave connections to the residents, the company never thought that despite reminders, bills would remain unpaid for years. The company thought that the customers would deposit the bill which is much lesser than LPG,” Gupta said.

“At present, 33000 people are using PNG connections and out of them 400 is a small number. But, they must understand that PNG cannot be supplied for free. We understand that cooking gas is essential for residents and that’s why we don’t want to disconnect PNG connection,” he added.