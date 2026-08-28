₹15,000 a Month in Passive Income: How Bonds Can Help Build a Second Income Stream

The modern idea of “passive income” often comes with a strange condition: you have to work harder to create it. Regular savings and reinvested payouts can help a bond portfolio grow into an additional source of income over time.

Turn your weekend hobby into a business. Start consulting after office hours. Build a social media following. Monetize your fitness journey. Sell the cakes you once baked simply because you enjoyed baking.

These can be great opportunities, but additional income does not always need another claim on your time. Your investments can gradually become that second income stream.

Passive Income Does Not Always Require More Work

A secondary source of income can provide useful financial flexibility, particularly as household expenses rise and employment patterns become less predictable.

However, additional income does not necessarily have to come from another job or business. Investments can also be structured to generate cash flows alongside salary income.

Investment-grade bonds can be useful in this context because coupon rates, payout schedules, and maturity dates are typically defined at the time of investment. This can help investors plan for periodic cash flows while keeping fixed income’s role distinct within the broader portfolio.

What Does ₹15,000 a Month Require?

An additional ₹15,000 per month amounts to ₹1.8 lakh per year.

The corpus required to generate this amount will depend on the portfolio's return.

Illustrative annual return Corpus required for ₹1.8 lakh a year 8% ₹22.5 lakh 10% ₹18 lakh 12% ₹15 lakh

These are illustrative, pre-tax calculations. Actual bond yields vary depending on factors such as credit rating, issuer, tenure, liquidity, and prevailing market conditions.

Investors should therefore avoid viewing the highest available yield as the primary selection criterion. Credit quality, issuer fundamentals, maturity, and liquidity are equally important when building a bond portfolio.

Start by Supplementing Expenses, Not Replacing Salary

Passive income does not need to replace an entire salary to be meaningful.

₹15,000 a month can help cover a portion of household expenses, fund insurance premiums, cover travel expenses, or create an additional cash-flow buffer.

For a household spending ₹75,000 a month, ₹15,000 of investment income would cover around 20% of monthly expenses. The household remains dependent on earned income, but its reliance on salary is incrementally lower.

This can become particularly valuable during periods such as a career break, job transition, or temporary increase in household expenses.

The Portfolio Can Be Built Gradually

Investors do not need a ₹15 lakh or ₹20 lakh corpus at the outset.

Consider an investor with a ₹5 lakh bond portfolio generating an illustrative return of 10%. It could generate approximately ₹50,000 a year before tax. At ₹10 lakh, the corresponding annual cash flow would be around ₹1 lakh.

During the accumulation phase, investors may choose to reinvest these payouts while continuing to add fresh investments from their salaries.

This allows the portfolio to grow through two sources: regular savings and returns generated by the existing corpus.

Over time, as the portfolio grows, investors can decide whether payouts should continue to be reinvested or redirected toward recurring expenses.

Build the Income Stream Before It Becomes Necessary

One useful approach is to start building an income-generating portfolio while salary income is still sufficient to meet regular expenses.

An investor in their 30s may not need an additional ₹15,000 every month immediately. Reinvesting bond payouts for several years can instead help increase the corpus before the income is eventually required.

This makes the transition from accumulation to income generation more gradual.

Digital bond platforms have also widened retail access to the asset class. Platforms such as Jiraaf allow investors to discover and compare bonds across issuers, credit ratings, maturities, yields, and payout frequencies, making it easier to evaluate investments aligned with individual financial goals and risk appetites.

Give Bonds a Defined Role in the Portfolio

Different asset classes can serve different purposes in a portfolio.

Equities may continue to play a larger role in long-term wealth creation, while corporate bonds can contribute through fixed returns and periodic payouts, depending on the instrument's terms.

Within the bond allocation, diversification across issuers, maturities, and credit ratings is important. Investors should also evaluate whether a bond's payout structure aligns with their intended use of cash flows.

For instance, an investor building an income portfolio may eventually hold bonds with different payout frequencies and maturity dates rather than relying on a single instrument.

The objective is not simply to maximize income but to build a fixed-income allocation aligned with the investor's financial plan and risk tolerance.

A Second Income Stream Does Not Have to Become a Second Career

Side hustles and entrepreneurial pursuits can be valuable for those who want to pursue them. But they are not the only way to build an additional source of income.

For investors with sufficient time and discipline, a portfolio can gradually take on part of that responsibility.

₹15,000 a month may appear modest compared with replacing an entire salary, but it can be a meaningful first milestone. As the corpus grows, so can the contribution of investment income to household expenses.

The broader objective of passive income is not necessarily to stop working. It is to gradually create greater flexibility by ensuring that salary is not the only source of cash flow.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.