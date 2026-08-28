After HT report, Delhi civic body begins removing illegal structures at encroached Zamrudpur monuments
The action follows Supreme Court scrutiny over heritage monument conditions, with further measures planned.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures at the heritage monuments in south Delhi’s Zamrudpur village near Greater Kailash-1, the MCD stated in a statement.
During the drive, walls and illegal structures raised inside the monuments—which were being used as cattle sheds and storage areas—were torn down. Illegal gates were removed, and ten truckloads of debris and garbage were removed, the civic body stated.
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HT had earlier reported on August 10 how these Lodhi-era tombs, listed by the Delhi government as Grade 1 heritage buildings, were walled off on most sides by unplanned houses and, in some cases, were doubling up as storehouses, cattle sheds or even garbage dumps.
On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the condition of the Capital’s heritage monuments after taking cognisance of media reports highlighting extensive encroachment at Lodhi-era tombs in Zamrudpur.
The court also summoned the additional commissioner of MCD to appear and explain the conduct. The matter has been posted for October 7.
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MCD, in a statement, stated that a “crackdown on illegal encroachments at heritage monument sites in Zamrudpur village in south zone” has been initiated in a matter pending in the Supreme Court.
“A joint team of various departments of MCD, along with the help of police , carried out the drive using machines and manpower. Three iron gates causing hindrance in entry to the structure were also removed,” MCD stated. “Further anti-encroachment action will be undertaken in the coming days,” it added. The tombs were built by Zamrud Khan, a powerful Afghan noble during the reign of Sikandar Lodhi in the late 15th century.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More