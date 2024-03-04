 Police bust gang of robbers; two nabbed with looted car - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Police bust gang of robbers; two nabbed with looted car

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 04, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Police busted a criminal gang and nabbed two key members near Uthretiya bridge here on Sunday. The gang was involved in targeting SUV owners and robbing them of their valuables and vehicles.

(Pic for representation)
As per the gang’s modus operandi, the members posed as innocent bystanders in need of assistance, convincing unsuspecting SUV owners to offer them lifts. Once inside the vehicle, the criminals would then proceed to rob the owners of their valuables and belongings and sped away with their vehicles.

“The gang was busted after the February 21 incident where the men looted one Vivek Kumar Singh of Lucknow in the same manner following which police formed a three-member team after registering an FIR at Sushant Golf City police station to nab the gang members,” said Shashank Singh, ADCP, South.

The victim told police that when he was driving from Mohanlalganj to Faizabad road he was approached by five men who asked for a lift. They said their car in which they were travelling had developed some fault. He allowed the men to get into his car. However, just after a few minutes, the men begged him to pull over on the side of the road to relieve themselves. He got out of the car with two accused when all of a sudden, three other members of the gang sped away with his car.

“During the investigation, the CCTV cameras were scanned and the car was traced in three locations including Lucknow, Kanpur and Unnao before police nabbed two out of the five accused on Sunday near Uthretiya bridge with the help of informer’s tip-off,” the ADCP said adding that two vehicles including the one stolen on Feb 21 and a car used in the crime were also seized. Police also added that among the five-member gang, two are minors.

Police said that Ashish Kumar Dubey, 27, is the prime accused who runs a dhaba in the Mohanlalganj area while the other accused Krishna Kumar Yadav, 24, also a resident of the same place worked at Ashish’s dhaba.

During the police interrogation, the accused revealed they had borrowed a car from their friend to attend a wedding and were looking for a target when they saw Vivek’s car. “The men also revealed that the other three have committed similar loots in other areas for which they have previously gone to jail. The other three accused were arrested earlier,” said the ADCP.

Monday, March 04, 2024
