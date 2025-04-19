Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, five arrested

In a crackdown against vehicle theft in the city, Gudamba police arrested five members of an interlinked gang involved in stealing motorcycles and scooters, modifying them with forged number plates, and reselling them for profit. The arrests were made during a late-night raid in Panchayatpurva village on the outskirts of the Kukrail forest on Friday. The accused in police custody. (HT PHOTO)

Acting on a tip-off received on the night of April 17-18, a team from Gudamba police station, under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (North), raided a locked house where gang members were hiding with stolen vehicles. Two suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness, however, five were caught red-handed. Police recovered a two-wheeler motorcycle and a scooter, both bearing fake registration plates, stated a police official in a press release issued by the department on Friday.

The official said that initial verification through the e-challan app confirmed that the number plates on both vehicles were forged. The bike was traced back to FIR lodged by Mohammad Arif, a resident of Bagiya near Sports College, whose bike was stolen while his father was out on April 17. The scooter had been reported stolen under FIR registered at Sarojini Nagar police station.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Abhinav Kumar Verma alias Shobhit Verma (23), Aditya Kanaujia alias Azad alias Bhole (23), Ayush Yadav (21), Shiv Kanaujia (19), and Samar Kanaujia alias Vishal (19), all residents of Lucknow. During interrogation they confessed to stealing vehicles from various parts of the city.

Station house officer (SHO) Prabhatesh Kumar Srivastava of Gudamba police station said that the accused have been booked under sections 303(2), 317(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are on to track down the absconding gang members.

Vehicle thief held in Jankipuram

LUCKNOW Jankipuram police on Thursday arrested a habitual vehicle thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession, stated police official in a press release on Friday.

The accused, Devendra Yadav, 43, was nabbed near the culvert between Gate No 1 and 2 on CDRI Road following a tip-off and review of CCTV footage.

The motorcycle, bearing registration number UP32 EC 6890, was reported stolen on February 15 by Kamaldeep Sharma, a resident of Sector 3, Jankipuram. An FIR was lodged under section 303(2) of the BNS. After recovery of the bike, police added section 317(2) BNS to the case, the statement added.

The official said that Devendra, a vegetable vendor residing in Jankipuram Extension, originally hails from Matkhanna village in Ghazipur district.