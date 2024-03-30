Police issues advisory for IPL clashes at Ekana

The cricket enthusiasts going to watch the IPL matches in Lucknow’s Ekana International Stadium, must be well-informed about the list of do’s and don’ts issued by the city police on Friday. The police have outlined and issued a comprehensive advisory for the spectators. HT Image

“Coins, earphones, inflammable substances etc are completely banned as per the instructions given by the cricket governing bodies,” stated joint commissioner of police (Law and order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal in a press note. However, one can carry their purse and mobile phones. Besides there will be a ban on carrying outside food, the press note added.

A detailed map for the sitting facility inside the stadium and parking facility inside and outside the stadium has been prepared and the visitors are requested to follow it strictly. He said only limited vehicles with passes will be allowed entry inside the stadium while other vehicles will be parked in the parking arrangements outside.

He further said that even stadium staff or police personnel deployed on duty would be allowed with vehicle passes otherwise they would have to park vehicles outside.

“Even the cops deployed at inner and outer corridors of the stadium have different dress codes so that only those deployed inside the stadium will be allowed to go inside,” as per the statement.

If vehicles are found parked illegally in front of Plassio Mall or in front of the stadium, action will be taken to tow and apply clamps.

“We have prepared passes of different colours for different parking lots so that visitors as well as police personnel on duty could easily identify which vehicles have to be parked into which parking areas,” the press note stated.

A QR code will be entered on the ticket, which when scanned will display the details of the parking spaces along with the map. Security personnel accompanying special or VIP visitors will not be allowed inside. Besides, parking areas will remain established and only ticket holders will be allowed to enter the stands.

Parking will remain free for the match, the capacity to park around 1000 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers has been made behind Palassio mall.

Ticket counters at the stadium gate will remain closed on match day, necessitating ticket collection a day in advance. Furthermore, visitors must possess a hard copy of their tickets and passes for entry; digital versions will not be accepted. In case of the absence of a hard copy, entry will be prohibited.

Entry will be given three hours before the start of the match. The last entry will be given till the middle of the second innings. After this cutoff time, no entry will be permitted. The re-entry into the stadium is not permitted, i.e., once a visitor leaves the stadium, s/he will not be allowed to re-enter. There will be a temporary pick-and-drop stand on the road behind PHQ, UP-112 headquarters, where private vehicles and auto rickshaws can pick up and drop passengers.

Offline tickets will be available outside Phoenix Palassio Mall and Tilsim Store (Sapru Marg, Hazratganj). Tickets can be purchased from 11 am to 7 pm at three outlets at BBD Badminton Academy, Vintage Machine (Summit Building) and Hazratganj Metro Station. Online ticket sales will also continue through BookMyShow. There is also an option for home delivery of tickets booked online.