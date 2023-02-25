UP Police personnel deputed for Yogi Adityanath's security shoots himself dead

A police personnel deputed in the security of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath died after he accidentally shot himself in the head with his service revolver, police said. The deceased, Sandeep Yadav, was scheduled to join duty on Saturday. (Representational Image)

The incident took place on Friday. The deceased, Sandeep Yadav, was scheduled to join duty on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.

"Yadav was cleaning his revolver at his house located within the Masauli police station limits when the gun accidentally got fired. The bullet hit him on the head and he died on the spot," the officer said.

Yadav's body was sent for post mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.