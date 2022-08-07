Police quiz Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in connection with assault on property dealer
Kareli police on Sunday took 24 hours remand of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s second son Ali Ahmad. The plea for police remand was accepted by the court for recovery of an illegal firearm which Ali allegedly threw at a deserted spot while fleeing after the assault on property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu in December 2021.
Ali is the prime accused in the case and surrendered before the court last Saturday after being on the run for seven months.
Police are now questioning him regarding the illegal firearm and his accomplices involved in the attack on the property dealer. Some of the named accused in the case are still at large.
Ali, who was on run for seven months and had a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head, surrendered on July 30 before Shalini Vidhey, judicial magistrate (4), Prayagraj, and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
On Sunday morning, police took Ali from Naini Central Jail to Kareli police station for questioning. The remand period will end on Monday at 10 am. The court issued instructions to the police to ensure that the accused is not harassed during the remand period.
Kareli police station SHO Arvind Gautam said police were questioning Ali in connection with the case registered against him on the complaint of the property dealer. “The points of questioning include recovery of illegal firearm used during the assault,” he added.
It is worth mentioning that Zeeshan, in his complaint, has alleged that Ali forced him to talk to his father (Atiq Ahmad) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq demanded ₹5 crore as extortion money from him, and Ali and others attacked him when he refused.
Ali’s two aides were arrested by police the same day while he and others, including Mohd Asaad, Arif aka Kachholi, Talib and others are at large. Police also declared a reward of ₹50000 for the arrest of Ali, but he could not be traced.
Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome
Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109kg category arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra. He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh.
Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an 'Eat Right' mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods. A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club.
Make MSP a legal guarantee: CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded the Centre to make minimum support price a legal guarantee and assure a marketing system for alternative crops. Addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have increased manifolds and farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops.
Amid piling debts, Punjab govt initiates process to wind up Punsup
Amid piling debts to the tune of ₹ 1,400 crore, the Punjab government has started the process to wind up food procurement body – Punjab state civil supplies corporation (Punsup). As per the proposal, Punsup will be merged with Punjab state grains procurement corporation (Pungrain), which majorly includes 1,500 staff and assets such as its headquarters in Chandigarh and food grain storage godowns in the state. The corporation runs fair price shops across the state.
Lumpy skin disease: Over 66k goat pox vaccine doses received: Min Laljit Bhullar
The Punjab government has received 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine from Hyderabad, which will be administered free of cost to healthy livestock to contain the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday. The disease, caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus, has left 160 cattle dead and infected 12,000 others in the state.
