Poll code violation case:HC refuses to quash charge-sheet against Abbas Ansari

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High court has refused to quash the charge-sheet and criminal proceedings initiated against Abbas Ansari, son of mafia -turned- politician Mukhtar Ansari for violation of ‘model code of conduct’ during the 2022 state assembly elections. The applicant Abbas Ansari was a candidate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party for assembly election from Mau constituency . (Pic for5 representation)

While disposing of the petition filed by Abbas Ansari, Justice Raj Beer Singh set aside the summoning order dated January 6, 2023 and directed the court concerned to pass an order on summoning afresh in accordance with law.

The court, however, made it clear that no prima facie case under Section 171H of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was made out, which made illegal payments connection with election as punishable.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Abbas Ansari and some unknown persons at police station Dakshin Tola of Mau district alleging that on February 22, 2022 he along with his supporters was canvassing in UP assembly election of 2022 , using several vehicles . As the election model code of conduct was in force he was asked to produce passes of vehicles, but he failed to produce any pass.

The applicant Abbas Ansari was a candidate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party for assembly election from Mau constituency and the elections were going to be held on March 7, 2022 and as per notification dated February 10, 2022 the Election Commission of India (ECI) had enforced Model Code of Conduct in several areas, including Mau assembly constituency.

The counsel for Abbas submitted that there was absolutely no material or allegation that any person was incurring or authorizing expenses of holding any public meeting or on any advertisement, circular or publication or in any other way for promoting elections of the candidate and thus, no offence was made out against him.