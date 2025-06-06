Polls via ballot papers will bring BSP’s good days back, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Thursday reiterated her demand for doing away with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and bringing back ballot papers for elections. Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati at a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

“The ballot papers will pave the way for achhe din (good days) for the BSP,” she said at a press conference in Lucknow.

The four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged EVMs were tampered to prevent the BSP from winning elections.

In the present political situation, a decision should be taken to conduct all elections through ballot papers, she said.

The majority of the opposition parties are demanding ballot papers, but it’s not possible with the present government in power, she said.

Asking BSP supporters not to be disheartened, she said they should work to strengthen the party organisation and increase its support base.

Mayawati hit out at Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandrashekhar Azad. She said if he is concerned about the welfare and empowerment of Dalits, he should join the BSP instead of running a separate party.

She accused Azad of trying to divide Dalits and weaken the BSP.

“The leaders of casteist parties like the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party are supporting small political outfits to weaken the Bahujan movement. The leaders of the newly floated outfits are selfish. Even if the leaders of these outfits become MPs, MLAs or ministers for their personal gains, it will not bring any real benefit to Dalits and marginalised sections,” she said.

Mayawati expressed concern over the lack of equitable participation of Bahujans in the country’s GDP growth. She described “the continuing poverty and unemployment” as a matter of concern.

While the BSP is the only party working on the ideals of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the rival parties are trying to weaken it, she said.

The BSP supporters should be alert about the designs of such parties, she said, adding they are using the names of Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

“They are also misusing my name for political advantage. They are telling people that they will fulfil the mission of Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram,” she said.

On June 1, ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Azad had stated that people had rejected BSP chief national coordinator Akash Anand, who is Mayawati’s nephew.

“Due to compulsions, the BSP opened its doors for him even after his expulsion. There is no option for the BSP,” Azad, the Lok Sabha MP from Nagina in west UP, had said at a press conference in Lucknow.