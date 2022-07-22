‘Post offices have become multi-functional’
VARANASI The postal department was not only delivering letters and money orders, but also providing various other services, all under one roof, said Postmaster General, Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav on Thursday.
Addressing the mega mela of postal services organized by Varanasi (East) Postal Division at Sarnath, Yadav said facilities like savings, insurance, Aadhaar, passport, common service centre, India Post Payments Bank, Kashi Vishwanath Prasad and sale of Gangajal were available in post offices.
Yadav said that even today, post office savings schemes were popular and people were making safe investments in them since generations. So far 28.70 lakh savings accounts, 5.21 lakh IPPB accounts and 2.55 lakh Sukanya Samriddhi accounts had been opened in Varanasi region till now. As many as 686 villages had been made Sampoorna Sukanya Samridhi Gram. Underlining the leading role of the postal department as a valuable tool for the safe future of girls and women empowerment, he said that for their bright future, they need to be strengthened financially and socially from now on. To make it, ‘Sukanya Samridhi Yojana’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was playing an important role.
Yadav said postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks were working as mobile banks through India Post Payments Bank. Now no one needed to go to the bank or ATM to withdraw the DBT amount in their bank accounts or amount lying in their bank accounts. All beneficiaries or bank account holders could withdraw money from their Aadhar-linked bank account through a postman. The benefit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana could also be availed through a postman. Aadhaar was necessary to take advantage of various schemes of the government, so now the mobile number linked to Aadhaar could also be updated through the postman.
Senior superintendent of post office, Varanasi East Division, Rajan said that the Department of Posts was trying to make people aware of various postal schemes. More than 2,000 post office savings bank accounts and ‘ Sukanya Samriddhi accounts of 500 girls were opened during the Daak Mela.
A maximum of ₹1.5 lakh can be deposited in a financial year in the Sukanya Samriddhi account. Up to 50% of the deposited amount can also be withdrawn after the girl child attains the age of 18 years or has passed class 10. The maturity period of the account is 21 years from the date of account opening. However, it can be closed at the time of marriage after the girl child attains the age of 18 years.
-
New methodology developed to detect light from first stars of early universe
Mumbai: An international team of scientists including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Navy Nagar, have developed a new methodology to detect light from the first stars and galaxies through hydrogen clouds that filled the universe about 3,78,000 years after the Big Bang. The Big Bang is the prevailing cosmological model for the universe from the earliest known periods through its subsequent large-scale evolution.
-
3 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Three abandoned mobile phones were recovered from the premises of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on July 19 and 20. Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal said on July 20, they found an abandoned mobile phone from the bathroom of barrack number 4. On July 19, they had found two abandoned phones, one from the oven of the jail and the other from barrack number 4, he added.
-
UPRTOU pens MoU with UPSDMA for disaster management courses
Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh's only state open university— Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University—on Thursday to help varsity offer different courses on disaster management. Vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, Prayagraj Prof Seema Singh and vice-chairman of UPSDMA, Lucknow Lt Gen (retd) Ravindra Pratap Shahi signed the MoU in a brief ceremony organised at the state capital.
-
Ludhiana | 14-yr-old found hanging: Girl’s family refuses to cremate body
The family of the girl, who was found hanging at her employer's house in Kundanpuri on July 18, refused to cremate her body on Thursday. The girl worked there as a cook and the owner of the house, Ajay Sharma, 65, has been booked based on the complaint of the girl's family. They had accused Sharma of raping and murdering her and said on Thursday that the police are hand-in-glove with the suspect.
-
Alarming levels of microplastics found in commonly consumed shellfish from Mumbai coast
Mumbai: A new study by the Central Institute for Fisheries Education, under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, has found significant evidence of microplastic contamination in yellow clams (Meretrix casta) collected along the Mumbai coastline. Experts said this is worrying as these clams provide an important source of cheap protein among poorer coastal communities. This new study found, alarmingly, that the clams collected from Maharashtra are among the most contaminated globally.
