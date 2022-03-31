Post UP board paper leak: Lucknow DM issues guidelines for handling exam papers
A day after intermediate English paper leak forced cancellation of the exam in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash issued guidelines regarding handling of examination papers.
“It should be ensured that the question papers are kept in the strong room, having double lock system,” he said while issuing detailed guidelines regarding handling and storing of examination papers.
“It would be ensured that security personnel in adequate numbers are posted outside the strong room where vigil would be maintained through CCTVs. This would help keep a smart check on question papers,” he added.
The Lucknow DM, who inspected many schools and colleges on Thursday, stressed on smart monitoring of question papers.
The DM inspected Rajkiya Balika Inter College on Shahmeena Road to take stock of overall preparations. He was satisfied with cleanliness at the school though no proper drinking water facility was found, officials said.
He inspected examination halls and found CCTVs were in working condition.
After this he visited Taleem-gah-e-Niswa inter college on Jagat Narain Road. No anomalies were spotted there, officials said. Government Jubilee Inter College was his next stopover where question papers were found sealed in the double lock strong room. The DM also ordered that school toilets should be cleaned before and after each examination shift.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics