Poster celebrates SP win in Uttar Pradesh MLC polls, claims party’s victory in 2027
SP wins 5 of 11 UP council seats, boosting 2027 hopes; Akhilesh Yadav urges supporters to celebrate peacefully online.
A poster was put up outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Thursday, celebrating the party’s victory in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections, in which the party bagged 5 of the total 11 seats, and making a claim for the SP’s victory in the next year’s assembly polls.
“Ayodhya won by Awadhesh Pasi, Ashutosh and Lal Bihari won Kashi,” read the poster put up by SP leader from Amethi Jaisingh Pratap Yadav. The hoarding also claimed: “PDA’s message: Akhilesh is coming in 2027.”
The party is especially buoyant after securing both MLC seats in the Varanasi (Kashi) region. “Our national president (Akhilesh Yadav) had asked us not to celebrate and stay calm. So we are expressing our happiness through posters and social media,” Yadav said.
Of the 11 MLC seats that went to poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won six while the main opposition SP bagged five. The results have reinvigorated the SP cadre ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated party candidates and workers. In his first public response to the results, Yadav struck a note of caution. He urged supporters to share the victory peacefully through social media rather than organising processions or celebrations.
He said any such gatherings could be exploited by SP’s political opponents to create disturbances. Yadav also announced that the party would organise felicitation functions for all its winning candidates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORQazi Faraz Ahmad
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.Read More