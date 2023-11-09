Power bills: Weavers, farmers continue protest

MEERUT The protest of the weavers and farmers led by Samajwadi Party MLA from Sardhana Atul Pradhan continued at Urja Bhawan here for the second day on Wednesday. They are protesting against spiralling power bills, accusing the state government of not fulfilling its assurance to provide free electricity for irrigation and flat rate tariff to weavers. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni( in saffron turban) joined the protest of farmers and weavers at Urja Bhawan on Wednesday. (HT)

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni also joined the protest with his supporters on Wednesday.

SP MLA Atul Pradhan said the government policies were adversely affecting the common man and people were being exploited in the name of raids. The protesters sought flat rate of power tariff for weavers and waiving off farmers’ electricity bills for irrigation. They also demanded that raids for non-payment of bills be stopped.

More farmers and weavers joined the protest on the second day and it is likely to intensify further if the issues are not addressed.

Yogesh Sharma, district president of BKU in Muzaffarnagar, said that the BJP promised free electricity for irrigation for five years in its manifesto and later said half charges of the bill would be taken. After that it announced free electricity for tube-wells for one year. “Farmers have lost their trust in the government because of conflicting and shifting statements on electricity bills”, said Sharma and claimed that at many places farmers had refused to install meters at their tube-wells.

Similarly, weaver leader Khushnawaz Ansari said that weavers were in deep trouble as electricity bills of power looms had been increased from ₹130 per horse power to ₹800 per horse power which they were unable to pay. So, their business was hit. He demanded a flat rate of tariff for power-looms to protect the industry.

