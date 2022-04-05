Power boost: Energy panel okays new projects worth Rs700 cr in UP
The Uttar Pradesh government will spend more than ₹700 crore on strengthening the power transmission infrastructure in order to rid people of power outages caused by overloading as well as bring about greater grid discipline in the state, officials in the know of things said.
The energy task force (ETF) headed by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra approved more than a dozen new transmission projects worth ₹660 crore, apart from giving a nod to the proposal seeking to increase the cost of two existing projects by ₹60 crore, in a meeting, here, on Monday.
“Now, the proposals passed by the ETF will be put before the Cabinet soon for final approval,” a senior energy department official said.
As much as ₹220 crore of the 660 crore is proposed to be spent on installation of the availability-based tariff (ABT) meters at around 4,000 locations, under the Scheduling, Accounting, Metering and Settlement of Transactions in Electricity (SAMAST) project that aims to implement a robust, scalable and transparent framework of energy transactions at the intra-state as well as the inter-state level.
ABT meters that are proposed to be installed within the transmission network are said to be a regime that brings in grid discipline by moving towards planned generation and demand.
“Another important proposal that the ETF cleared is to replace 6,600 km of existing earth wire in transmission lines with optical ground wire to achieve the objective of having access to faster and more reliable communication data with regard to electricity transmission,” the official said.
The ETF also approved a proposal for setting up around half a dozen new transmission substations at different locations in the state. Among them are 220 kv substation in sector 62 in Noida, 132 kv substation in Ramnagar in Barabanki, 220 kv substation on Badaun Road in Bareilly, 132 kv substation in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar and 220 kv substation in Mawana in Meerut.
Apart from sanctioning new transmission projects the ETF gave a nod to a proposal to enhance the cost of two ongoing projects by ₹60 core.
“The construction of new substations will rid the concerned and neighbouring areas from frequent power disruptions due to overloading of the transmission system, even as the demand for power is set to go up in the times to come,” the official pointed out.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
