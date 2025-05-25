Power men’s proposed strike: Lucknow govt hospitals get ready to counter electricity crisis

Government hospitals in Lucknow have geared up to ensure adequate electricity supply required for patients’ care in view of proposed indefinite strike announced by state power employees from May 29 in protest against the proposed privatisation of two power distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh. The authorities have instructed senior health officials to ensure sufficient availability of power backup to meet any crisis. (For Representation)

The authorities concerned have already instructed senior health department officials to ensure sufficient availability of power backup to meet any crisis. A senior health department official said adequate and continuous power supply is mandatory for intensive care units and blood banks.

Dr KK Singh, media cell head, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said the trauma centre building of the university has round- the-clock power backup facility. Psychiatry department, Queen Mary’s hospital and other KGMU buildings cater to around 7500 patients at a time.

“We have 12 heavy duty generators and 100 small generators to manage power crisis of the entire university hospital premises. Technicians and service personnel have been instructed to service and check each generator at the earliest early before any crisis arises,” Dr Singh said.

“We are already well prepared for such a crisis due to work boycott of employees. We have sufficient generators. The authorities concerned have been asked to maintain proper stock of fuel,” said Balrampur Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi.

One of the biggest government health facilities of the state capital, the Balrampur Hospital can accommodate 750 patients at a time. Similarly, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, commonly known as Civil Hospital, is also prepared to meet any power-related crisis. The hospital can cater to over 300 patients at a time.

Civil Hospital’s chief medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Srivastava said there are eight generators at the hospital for power backup. “If needed, we can manage for several days,” he added.

“We have sufficient diesel stock for any emergency power cuts and safety of patients,” said CMS of Virangana Jhalkari Bai Mahila Hospital, Nibedita Kar. “We have 120 KVA diesel generator for power backup for whole hospital that can accommodate 90 patients at a time,” she added.

Mother and Child State Referral Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Shrikesh Singh said: “We have a generator for continuous power backup for at least 36 hours and if needed, we have sufficient resources to manage power crisis.”

Dr Sangeeta Gupta, director, Lok Bandhu Shri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital said, the hospital has three diesel generators for complete power backup in case of any emergency. She said sufficient diesel was also stored for generators.

“Duty roasters for electricians have been made. Apart from generators, operation theatres and ICUs also have the power backup of inverters too,” she added. Meanwhile, the office of director general, medical health, has sought details regarding electrical facility, generators and their status, along with supply of diesel from all government hospitals.