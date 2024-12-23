Power staff threaten indefinite stir if privatisation bid begins

Electricity employees and engineers in Uttar Pradesh have threatened an indefinite agitation if the state government initiates the bidding process for privatising Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Electricity Distribution Corporations. (Pic for representation only)

This fresh warning emerged from the “Bijli Panchayat” here on Sunday, where employees vowed to launch a “do or die” struggle to revoke the privatisation decision.

“The indefinite agitation will begin immediately upon the start of the bidding process and continue until the privatisation plan is withdrawn,” UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukta Sangharsha Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said.

“The Sangharsh Samiti has also resolved to organise electricity panchayats across all districts and projects in the state to mobilise public support,” he said.

The employees participating in the Panchayat criticised the energy minister and management for pushing privatisation and accused them of attempting to hand over assets worth billions to corporate houses. However, they expressed confidence in chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, urging him to intervene and halt the process.

The employees highlighted their achievement of reducing line losses from 41% in 2016-17 to 17% in 2023-24, claiming they could further bring it down to 12% within a year if privatisation is stopped.

The panchayat, attended by leaders of various labour unions and consumer representatives, including UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma, warned of statewide unrest if any employee faced harassment for opposing privatisation.

National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers coordinator Prashant Chaudhary warned that if forced to agitate, 2.7 million electricity employees nationwide would join the strike in solidarity with Uttar Pradesh workers.

The employees demanded the complete handover of Obra ‘D’ and Anpara ‘E’ projects to the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Generation Corporation and called for reorganising UP State Electricity Board (UPSEB) to streamline power operations. They also criticised the government for reneging on previous agreements ensuring no privatisation without employee consensus.

As tension builds, the employees’ fresh warning signals a potential crisis in the state’s power sector, with the threat of widespread agitation looming large.