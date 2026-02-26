Prayagraj div commissioner puts SDMs on notice over 1L pending revenue cases

For thousands of families across the Prayagraj division, a visit to the tehsil office has become a recurring nightmare, land disputes stretching into years, with no end in sight. The scale of the crisis is stark: 1,06,369 revenue cases remain pending across the division’s 19 tehsils, many dragging on for over five years, leaving rural and semi-urban families financially drained and caught in administrative limbo. Representational image (Sourced)

Prayagraj district carries the heaviest load with 42,640 unresolved cases, followed by Pratapgarh at 30,769, Fatehpur at 12,313 and Kaushambi at 8,012. Within Prayagraj district, Soraon tehsil has emerged as the worst-hit, where residents say years of hearings have yielded little result. Land disputes in the region have direct implications for livelihoods and local economic activity, making the prolonged pendency a concern that goes beyond administrative delays.

“For thousands of rural and semi-urban families, these delays mean stalled property transfers, blocked agricultural investments, unresolved inheritance claims and continuing uncertainty over land rights. With each adjournment and fresh hearing date, litigants are compelled to spend more time and money navigating the system, eroding public faith in revenue administration,” said lawyer Manish Khanna, who handles many such disputes.

The issue came under official scrutiny on Wednesday when divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal reviewed revenue case data through a video conference with all 19 tehsils. She directed officials to fast-track cases pending for five years or more, examined tehsil-wise February disposal figures and set clear month-end targets, a senior Prayagraj district official said.

The commissioner warned sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) that poor progress could invite disciplinary action. Performance of SDMs, tehsildars and revenue officials will now be recorded in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs). Soraon officials have been separately directed to launch a special drive to clear the backlog.

Soumya Agarwal also stressed that speed alone would not be enough; every case must be resolved fairly, without compromising the quality of the outcome. A follow-up review is scheduled after February 28 to measure actual progress against the targets set.