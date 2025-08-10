Prayagraj: Over 2600 rural women stitch 3.5 lakh flags for I-Day

Over 2,600 rural women in Prayagraj are stitching more than 3.5 lakh national flags as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day. The initiative, led by the district administration, is being implemented through 250 self-help groups (SHGs), each with at least 10 members. Rural women of an SHG busy stitching National flags at Jasra in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

“Each self-help group can earn up to ₹5,000 per day through this effort,” Ashok Kumar Gupta, deputy commissioner of the Livelihood Mission, Prayagraj, said.

A total of 3,50,300 flags are being produced, with training provided to ensure adherence to official standards and quality guidelines. The flags will be distributed to government departments by August 13, ahead of the August 15 celebrations, according to the district officials.

The administration plans to distribute 1.2 million flags across the district this year, six lakh from the Municipal Corporation and SHGs, and the rest from voluntary organisations, officials added.

Sangeeta Singh from Jasra said she is producing 100-125 flags daily from home. In Phulpur, Saroj Maurya shared that several women in her area have also joined the initiative, each equipped with a sewing machine through their SHGs.

All participants have been asked to finish production by August 12. “This is about more than hoisting the national flag; it’s creating jobs, strengthening the rural economy, and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” Gupta added.