Prefer making films to web series: Prakash Jha

Film producer, actor, director and screenwriter Prakash Jha said he was more interested in making movies than web series.
At a session at Metaphor Lucknow LitFest on Sunday, he said while a film could be written in 130 pages one season of a web series takes at least 400-500 pages to be written.
“I enjoy writing but at my own pace. It takes a long time for me to write a story. So, if I am asked to choose between the two, I believe I would prefer films over web series,” said Jha.
On the choice of his projects, he said that he was “permanently a part of the opposition” no matter who was in power.
“Once in power, people make mistakes to retain the power which can affect people. Ten years ago, things were a bit different. We have become judgmental about people who oppose governments now. This is evident even in Turkey, Europe and South America. There has been a strong authoritarianism in which people are investing their faith in. This is not sudden but a gradual change,” he noted.
He added he was a storyteller, and so he looked for stories around him that could make a change in society.