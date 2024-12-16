Prefer making films to web series: Prakash Jha

Film producer, actor, director and screenwriter Prakash Jha said he was more interested in making movies than web series. Prakash Jha and others at Metaphor Litfest in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

At a session at Metaphor Lucknow LitFest on Sunday, he said while a film could be written in 130 pages one season of a web series takes at least 400-500 pages to be written.

“I enjoy writing but at my own pace. It takes a long time for me to write a story. So, if I am asked to choose between the two, I believe I would prefer films over web series,” said Jha.

On the choice of his projects, he said that he was “permanently a part of the opposition” no matter who was in power.

“Once in power, people make mistakes to retain the power which can affect people. Ten years ago, things were a bit different. We have become judgmental about people who oppose governments now. This is evident even in Turkey, Europe and South America. There has been a strong authoritarianism in which people are investing their faith in. This is not sudden but a gradual change,” he noted.

He added he was a storyteller, and so he looked for stories around him that could make a change in society.