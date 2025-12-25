Prerna Sthal inauguration: Now when India speaks, world listens, says Rajnath

Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to bring glory to India. PM Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. (HT photo)

“Prime Minister Modi has received the highest awards from 29 countries so far. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India’s image has improved globally,” said Singh at the inauguration ceremony of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, .

“Due to Prime Minister Modi’s policies over the past 11 years, the inflation rate is decreasing. Simultaneously, the growth rate has reached eight percent,” said Singh adding, “India’s voice has become stronger on international platforms. Now, when India speaks, the whole world listens attentively. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s image has improved globally.”

“The Modi government is running a campaign for ‘One India, Great India’ and to honour and preserve the legacy of these great men,” added Singh. Referring to the ideological commitments of these great men (whose statues are part of the monument), Rajnath Singh said that Pandit Syama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of India.

He struggled to remove Article 370 in Kashmir. “Carrying forward his struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the task by removing Article 370 from Kashmir,” asserted Singh. “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya gave the mantra of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya (upliftment of the poorest of the poor) and explained that a person is not happy merely with wealth, but should also be happy in mind, soul, and thought,” said Singh.

Speaking about Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had served as a Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Singh said the people of Lucknow know Vajpayee very well. Singh also mentioned the Modi government’s renaming of the MNREGA to VB-GRAM G (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission).

Previous law (MNREGA) had several inconsistencies, but it has now been rectified, and people are guaranteed 125 days of work. Infrastructure will be built in villages, asserted Singh. The union defence minister also praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that such a grand and magnificent national inspiration site has been built under his supervision.

He said that the state and central governments are continuously working for the betterment of the common people of the country. At the same time, they are also honoring the national heroes of the past. He also paid tribute to Madan Mohan Malviya and sculptor Ram Sutar.

A moment of pride for all: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday termed the inauguration of Prerna Sthal as a moment of pride for all Indians. “Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee gave the mantra of ‘One India, Great India’. That dream of his is coming true today,” said the CM.

“Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya gave the fundamental principle of Antyodaya (uplift of the poorest). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is giving concrete shape to the fundamental principle of Antyodaya and Atalji’s mantra of good governance, is inaugurating this Rashtra Prerna Sthal today,” said the CM.

It is our good fortune that this year is Atalji’s birth centenary year, said the CM. Chief minister Yogi said Atalji had once said that the darkness will dissipate, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom. “Today, we are witnessing that. The good governance that Atalji gave to India is now being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”