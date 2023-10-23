Priest thrashed in temple; one arrested

: Days after the video of a temple priest in Lucknow being assaulted and manhandled by a group of men did the rounds on social media, the city police on Sunday said they’d arrested a man in connection with the case. As per the reports, the video showed a few men manhandling the priest at Sagareshwar Hanuman Temple in the Shekhupura area on Friday. The temple is constructed on land donated by Hewett Polytechnic and the priest in the video was identified as Baba Ramsanehi Das.

In his complaint, the priest stated that he was getting a wall constructed on the temple premises in the state capital’s Vikas Nagar, which was opposed by one Usha Dixit, her family members and others, DCP (North) DCP north Qasim Abidi said. The priest alleged that he was thrashed by Dixit, her family members and eight-10 unidentified men, the DCP said.

A police case was registered, and the arrest was made under section 151 of the CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences,” the DCP added.

Also, the DCP’s office has sought an explanation from the Vikas Nagar police regarding the action taken in the case.

Meanwhile, the accused party has alleged the priest of behaving indecently around women.

