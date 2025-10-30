‘Privatise power discoms or lose aid’: Centre told 6 states including UP: AIPEF

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has claimed that the central government has asked six states, including Uttar Pradesh, to adopt privatisation measures for their power distribution companies or forgo central government assistance. The directive was reportedly issued during a meeting of the Group of Ministers held on October 10.

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said the meeting, attended by energy ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, offered three choices, selling 51% equity of discoms to private firms with the government bearing the debt, handing over management to private players for five years with grants, or listing the discoms on the stock exchange with at least an ‘A’ rating to qualify for financial aid from the Centre.

Calling the move “blackmail for privatisation,” Dubey said AIPEF would strongly oppose all such proposals. The federation also objected to the participation of the All India Discom Association in the meeting, alleging it serves as a conduit between private entities and the government.

AIPEF claimed that preparations were already underway to privatise discoms in six states and said power employees in Uttar Pradesh have been protesting for 336 days. A joint protest strategy will be decided at a meeting in Mumbai on November 3.