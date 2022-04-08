Probe reasons for delayed FIRs in power theft cases before taking action: UP JEs’ body
The UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Junior Engineers’ Sangathan, a body representing power sector junior engineers in the state, has sharply reacted to the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (UPERC) directions for action against 1,882 engineers for delaying lodging of first information reports (FIRs) in power theft cases.
On the UPERC’s directives, the UPPCL has identified these engineers for punishment on the ground that they did not lodge FIRs in power theft cases within the stipulated 24 hours of detecting theft on consumers’ premises.
“The UPPCL has identified engineers to be erring arbitrarily on the basis of wrong and misleading information,” Sangathan’s central patron Satnam Singh said warning the UPPCL against taking any action against engineers without doing proper homework.
He said engineers were not responsible for any delay in lodging FIRs in power theft cases. “The engineers keep on taking rounds of electricity police stations to lodge FIRs after conducting raids but overloaded police stations take their own time to act,” he said. He also gave some specific examples to substantiate his claim.
“We demand the UPPCL to order an inquiry into the reasons for delayed FIRs before it takes action against any engineer,” Singh said. It is alleged that engineers often delay lodging FIRs deliberately to indulge in bargaining with the accused consumers.
The UPERC on Wednesday asked the UPPCL to take action against the erring 1,882 engineers within next two months and also asked it to send a notice to electricity police stations asking them to ensure that FIRs were registered immediately. The commission listed the case for hearing on May 26.
UP Rajay Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma, in the meantime, on Friday said UPPCL’s accumulated losses stood at around ₹90,000 crore which he claimed were highest in the country.
In a statement here, he said the rampant corruption and inefficiency in the corporation were responsible for its losses. “The UPERC must not to allow any power tariff increase to the UPPCL to compensate for its deficit for which its inefficiency alone is responsible,” Verma demanded.
-
Pune youth duped of ₹17.26 lakh under the pretext of escort service role
The Dattawadi police have registered an FIR against unknown fraudsters who cheated a 27-year-old youth of ₹17.26 lakh under the pretext of providing him with a 'playboy' role through Indian escort services. The accused had promised that the victim will be paid ₹3,000 per hour. The victim told his family members that he was investing money in share market. He kept on transferring money into the accounts shared by the cheaters.
-
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
-
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
-
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
-
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
