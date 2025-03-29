Probe yet to come up with answers, 20 kids still in hospital

: A team constituted by the district administration is yet to come up with an answer to what caused the death of four children of the Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Griha in Lucknow and the illness of the others leading to their hospitalisation. Even as the investigation is going on, about 20 children are still in three different hospitals in the state capital. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets children affected by food poisoning, at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital in Lucknow on Friday. (Sourced)

According to the district magistrate’s office, a team constituted by the district administration launched investigations into all aspects of the Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Griha issue as soon as the mass sickness began nearly five days ago.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we cannot share any results or findings until it is complete. Our team is investigating every aspect at the shelter, from food to all facilities, and is working constantly to resolve this issue,” the district magistrate’s office said.

All district officials involved with the investigation are tight-lipped about its status or progress. “It will take another day or two for the post mortem reports to come, “ said district probation officer Vikas Singh.

He also said the founder and staff of the shelter have been questioned during the course of this investigation. Neither the rehab centre founder Dr Suresh Dhapola nor its staff were available to comment on the matter.

District probation officer Vikas Singh said, “The water and food have all been checked, and prima facie nothing seems wrong. But the formal reports from sample testing will come in a day or two, after which we may ascertain if it was the source of the illness.”The responsibility for purchasing food for the children is entirely on the organisation, the DPO said.

“Only the funding is provided by the government, the purchasing of any and all items and food is done by the organisation itself,” he said.

Neither the founder Dr Suresh Dhapola, nor the caretaker of NRBGV were available to provide a comment on this either. Sixteen children are currently admitted at Lok Bandhu Hospital, three at Balrampur Hospital and one at King George’s Medical University.

Dr Rajeev Dixit, chief medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital, said, “We are under instructions to keep them under observation until the investigation at the shelter is completed. If it turns out that the food or water consumed was the source of the illness, then these children could naturally be at risk again.”

Speaking about the three children admitted at his hospital, Dr Sanjay Teotia, director of Balrampur Hospital, said, “While one child is in ICU, as he is prone to seizures, the other two are stable. But we are keeping them under observation for a couple of more days.”

Dr KK Singh, media cell head of KGMU, also said that the patient in their care is currently stable. But, none of the otherwise stable children is being discharged and being sent back to the shelter home yet.

Better care ordered at child shelters across city

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob held a meeting and issued instructions to provide better care and facilities at child shelters across the city.

In a meeting with the additional director, Health and the chief medical officer, she said “One nodal officer should be nominated for all the various institutions like Ashray Grah, Shishu Grah and Balika Ashray Home.” The contact information of the doctor on duty should be available to all, she said.

“Make a schedule chart and ensure that the designated doctor is put on duty. ANM’s duty should also be put on a regular basis,” she added. She directed to ensure the availability of basic medicines at all the shelter homes and pay special attention to de-worming. Instructions were given to begin a review of all government child shelters in the city, and ensure regular health check-ups of all children, and obtain reports of the same from the facilities.