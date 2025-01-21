Problem of plenty: UP BJP struggles to decide party district chiefs

Selecting district presidents is proving to be a challenge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it grapples with an overwhelming number of aspirants for the posts. Despite several rounds of meetings, more than half a dozen districts including Basti and Ghazipur remain unresolved. For representation only (HT File Photo)

State BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the names for the remaining districts. Party insiders said that issue had not been resolved yet.

The BJP encountered problems in around 20 districts. It has sought to elect district presidents with consensus like it did in the case of mandal chiefs. The election of the state president too, expected to take place after the election of district presidents, has been proposed to be held through consensus.

“The party is believed to have received over 2,500 applications for the nomination for the post of district presidents in 98 organisational districts with most applicants desperately trying to get the post since new district presidents that are elected now, will play a crucial role in assembly polls in 2027 as well as in local body polls before that,” a senior BJP leader said. “And this has made the selection challenging for the party,” he added.

It is indicated that the party may repeat over 50% of the sitting district presidents to ensure continuity and balance within the organisation.

“The BJP is working to finalise the appointment of district presidents with a focus on candidates from OBC, SC, and women categories that may together get over 50% representation. The party has also fixed 60 years as the maximum age for the coveted posts.

The selection process has become a test of the BJP’s strategy to balance caste equations, experience, and loyalty, as it gears up for the crucial 2027 assembly elections.